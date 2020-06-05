Minneapolis will ban police chokeholds following George Floyd's death
A memorial for George Floyd at the site of his death in Minneapolis. Photo: Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Minneapolis has agreed to ban the use of police chokeholds and will require nearby officers to act to stop them in the wake of George Floyd's death, AP reports.
Why it matters: The agreement between the city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which has launched an investigation into Floyd's death while in police custody, will be enforceable in court.
- An officer who doesn't attempt to intervene or report inappropriate force would be disciplined as if they had used such force themselves.
- It also requires the use of crowd control weapons — like tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs — to be specifically authorized by the police chief.