California Gov. Newsom orders end to police use of "sleeper" chokehold

Gov. Gavin Newsom in Los Angeles on June 3. Photo: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed state police to stop using the carotid "sleeper" chokehold on Friday, after 11 days of nationwide protest over the killing of George Floyd.

Driving the news: Newsom's instruction to state police to stop teaching the hold, which restricts blood flow to the brain to render someone unconscious, comes in the wake of Minneapolis also banning police chokeholds.

Context: Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

  • Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who allegedly sold cigarettes outside a convenience store, died in 2014 after a New York Police Department officer restrained him in an illegal chokehold during an arrest.

What he's saying: “We will not sit back passively as a state," Newsom said in a statement. "I am proud that California has advanced a new conversation about broader criminal justice reform, but we have an extraordinary amount of work left to do to manifest a cultural change and a deeper understanding of what it is that we’re working to advance."

  • “We train techniques on strangleholds that put people’s lives at risk,” Newsom told reporters on Friday, per AP. “That has no place any longer in 21st-century practices and policing.”

George Floyd updates

Thousands of protesters march over the Brooklyn Bridge to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd in New York, United States on June 4. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

All 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned from the tactical unit in support of two colleagues who were suspended for their involvement in shoving a 75-year-old man on Thursday, The Buffalo News reports.

The latest: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday denounced the Buffalo Police Department for shoving a man who was later hospitalized, calling it "abuse." California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Friday for a statewide standard for police use of force during protests.

Scoop: German foreign minister to travel to Israel with warning on annexation

Heiko Maas. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to travel to Israel next week to warn that there will be consequences if Israeli leaders move forward with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Israeli officials and European diplomats tell me.

Why it matters: Israeli and European officials agree that if Israel goes ahead with unilateral annexation, the EU will respond with sanctions.

