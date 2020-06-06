1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester

Photo: Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday after a video emerged of them shoving a 75-year-old protester while clearing a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd's killing, AP reports, citing prosecutors.

The state of play: Both officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, and were released without bail. After the law enforcement officers were initially suspended without pay on Friday, all 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned in a show of support for their fellow officers' suspensions.

What they're saying: "I think what the mayor did and what the district attorney did was right, and I applaud them for acting as quickly as they did,"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in response to the arrest. "There's no tolerance for delaying justice in society anymore."

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Report: Staff of Buffalo Police riot response team resigns

Photo: Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

All 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned from the tactical unit in support of two colleagues who were suspended for their involvement in shoving a 75-year-old protester on Thursday, The Buffalo News reports.

Why it matters: It comes as videos of violent confrontations between law enforcement and demonstrators have surfaced across the U.S., and amid a crescendo of calls to reform policing to address systemic racism and violence.

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

A protester holds a placard reading "Covid kills People, Racism kills Communities" as they attend a demonstration in Manchester, northern England, on June 6, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Paul Ellis/Contributor.

Officials in Washington, D.C., are bracing for what they anticipate could be the largest group of protesters yet on Saturday, almost two weeks after George Floyd's killing. Meanwhile, protesters in Australia and Europe staged anti-racism demonstrations on Saturday.

What's happening: A memorial service for Floyd will be held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina — near where he was born. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all flags to fly at half-staff to honor Floyd until sunset.

Axios
Jun 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Buffalo police officers suspended after shoving elderly man

Photo: Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

Two Buffalo police officers were suspended without pay Thursday night after video emerged of them violently shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground while clearing a protest in the wake of George Floyd's killing in the city’s Niagara Square, WBFO reports.

The state of play: Before WBFO’s video of the incident went viral, a Buffalo police spokesman issued a statement that said "one person was injured when he tripped and fell."

