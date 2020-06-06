Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday after a video emerged of them shoving a 75-year-old protester while clearing a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd's killing, AP reports, citing prosecutors.

The state of play: Both officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, and were released without bail. After the law enforcement officers were initially suspended without pay on Friday, all 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned in a show of support for their fellow officers' suspensions.

What they're saying: "I think what the mayor did and what the district attorney did was right, and I applaud them for acting as quickly as they did,"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in response to the arrest. "There's no tolerance for delaying justice in society anymore."

