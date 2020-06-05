Two Buffalo police officers were suspended without pay Thursday night after video emerged of them violently shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground while clearing a protest in the wake of George Floyd's killing in the city’s Niagara Square, WBFO reports.

The state of play: Before WBFO’s video of the incident went viral, a Buffalo police spokesman issued a statement that said "one person was injured when he tripped and fell."

The man is in serious but stable condition, and suffered a concussion and lacerations.

Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said that an internal affairs investigation was opened.

Why it matters: Police across the country have faced backlash for their response to peaceful protesters, including their use of rubber bullets, tear gas and the use of excessive force.

What they're saying: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he was "deeply disturbed by the video" and found it "disheartening" after days of mostly peaceful protests in the city.