Buffalo police officers suspended after shoving elderly man

Photo: Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

Two Buffalo police officers were suspended without pay Thursday night after video emerged of them violently shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground while clearing a protest in the wake of George Floyd's killing in the city’s Niagara Square, WBFO reports.

The state of play: Before WBFO’s video of the incident went viral, a Buffalo police spokesman issued a statement that said "one person was injured when he tripped and fell."

  • The man is in serious but stable condition, and suffered a concussion and lacerations.
  • Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said that an internal affairs investigation was opened.

Why it matters: Police across the country have faced backlash for their response to peaceful protesters, including their use of rubber bullets, tear gas and the use of excessive force.

What they're saying: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he was "deeply disturbed by the video" and found it "disheartening" after days of mostly peaceful protests in the city.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that the incident was "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Protests for George Floyd continue for 10th day

Thousands of protesters march over the Brooklyn Bridge to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd in New York, United States on June 4. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

All four former Minneapolis police officers have been charged for George Floyd’s death and are in custody, including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The latest: A man in Buffalo, New York bled out of one ear and lay motionless on the ground after police pushed him backward at a protest. He was later taken to the hospital and appeared to be alert, per a local reporter on the scene. Officers arrested five people during the protests in Niagara Square, a Buffalo Police Department statement noted.

Kim HartRashaan Ayesh
Mayors' job: restoring trust

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Mayors across the country are vocally condemning the police killing of George Floyd, marching with protesters in their streets and outlining concrete steps to address the systemic racism that still plagues U.S. communities.

Why it matters: De-escalating the violence that's erupted amid protests is only the start of rebuilding a constructive relationship between the public and local law enforcement. And mayors are in a unique position to do that, given their close relationships with both.

Courtenay Brown
Unemployment rate falls to 13.3%

Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, with 2.5 million jobs gained, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The far better-than-expected numbers show improvements in a job market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic due to economies reopening, the government said.

