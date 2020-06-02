19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

6 Atlanta police officers charged in excessive force case

Police officers advance after firing tear gas during a demonstration on May 31 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Six Atlanta police officers were charged after video footage emerged showing they pulled two students from a car during Saturday night protests in response to the death of George Floyd, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a Tuesday press conference.

The state of play: Body camera footage released by law enforcement on Sunday depicts officers using excessive force to arrest 22-year-old Messiah Young and his girlfriend, Taniyah Pilgrim, per AP. An officer used a stun gun on Pilgrim as she tried to exit the car and then police pulled her from the vehicle.

  • An officer repeatedly hit the driver’s side window of the car with a baton, while another broke the window and then used a stun gun to remove Young from the vehicle.

What they're saying: Young's lawyer said in a Monday media conference he believed they were targeted by police because they were filming the protests after curfew, per Atlanta Intown.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Pilgrim was released without charges, while she is ordering Young, who was also discharged, to have all charges against him dropped, per AP.
  • Howard said Officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, both of whom were fired on Sunday, face charges of aggravated assault in the case. Streeter faces another charge of pointing or aiming a gun at Young.

Orion Rummler
Jun 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired for excessive force against protesters

Police in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 30. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Sunday that two of the city's police officers have been fired after body cameras showed they used excessive force against two college students protesting the death of George Floyd, AP reports.

The big picture: Thousands of Americans have been protesting police brutality and racism for six days, in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, EMT Breonna Taylor, jogger Ahmaud Arbery and countless other black Americans.

Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Police officers targeted during unrest across U.S.

Law enforcement officers were targeted in several cities during tense standoffs overnight.

What's happening: A police officer was shot on Las Vegas Strip late Monday, per AP. No further details were immediately available. In St Louis, four police officers were struck by gunfire while standing near a line in after a peaceful demonstration, Police Chief John Hayden said early Tuesday.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh day across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: Law enforcement officers were targeted in several cities during tense standoffs overnight, with one officer shot in Las Vegas and four police hit by gunfire in St Louis late Monday.

