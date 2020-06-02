16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cops in Dallas and D.C. trap protesters en masse

D.C. protests on Monday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Texas, spent Monday night kettling in crowds that were protesting the death of George Floyd.

  • "A kettle is when police box in a crowd of people and give them nowhere to go, usually a precursor to a mass arrest," tweeted Matt Pearce of the L.A. Times. "The problem is when they do that while also using force. There's nowhere to go for safety."

The state of play: The kettles are among a number of law enforcement tactics being deployed Monday night, including shows-of-force by helicopters, flash bombs and tear gas.

  • Local reports on Twitter show the situation unfolding in D.C. and Dallas. Both cities are under 7 p.m. curfews within their respective time zones.

Orion Rummler
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: Unrest continues for 6th night across U.S.

A protest near the White House on Sunday night. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Most external lights at the White House were turned off late Sunday as the D.C. National Guard was deployed and authorities fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters nearby, per the New York Times.

What's happening: It's one of several tense, late-night standoffs between law enforcement and demonstrators in the United States over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Amnesty International: U.S. police must end militarized response to protests

Washington State Police use tear gas to disperse a crowd in Seattle during a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International issued a statement on Sunday morning calling for an end to militarized policing in several U.S. cities and the use of "excessive force" against demonstrators protesting police brutality.

Why it matters: The human rights group said police across the country were "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The latest: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh day across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Texas, spent Monday night kettling in crowds that were protesting Floyd's death.

