Cops in Dallas and D.C. trap protesters en masse
D.C. protests on Monday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Texas, spent Monday night kettling in crowds that were protesting the death of George Floyd.
- "A kettle is when police box in a crowd of people and give them nowhere to go, usually a precursor to a mass arrest," tweeted Matt Pearce of the L.A. Times. "The problem is when they do that while also using force. There's nowhere to go for safety."
The state of play: The kettles are among a number of law enforcement tactics being deployed Monday night, including shows-of-force by helicopters, flash bombs and tear gas.
- Local reports on Twitter show the situation unfolding in D.C. and Dallas. Both cities are under 7 p.m. curfews within their respective time zones.