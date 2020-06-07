34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Acting DHS secretary denies there's "systemic racism" in law enforcement

"I do not think we have a systemic racism problem with law enforcement across this country," Chad Wolf, the acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Why it matters: It's a position that has been publicly echoed by a number of top Trump administration officials over the last week of nationwide protests against police brutality, including Attorney General Bill Barr and national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

What they're saying: "Do I acknowledge that there are some law enforcement officers that have abused their job? Yes," Wolf said. "And, again, we need to hold them accountable. There are individuals in every profession across this country that have probably abused their authority and their power, and we need to hold them accountable."

  • "Can we do better? Can we do more? Can we continue to do more in the law enforcement arena — outreach to our communities, specifically those that feel slighted — absolutely. I think there is always something we can do more."
  • "But, again, painting law enforcement with a broad brush of systemic racism is really a disservice to the men and women who put on the badge, the uniform, everyday."

The big picture: There is a large racial divide in terms of trust in police in the United States, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll.

  • Just 36% of African Americans polled said they trust local police officers, compared to 77% of white people.
  • Republicans were also more likely than Democrats to say they trust the police, 78% to 63%.

Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter co-founder explains "Defund the police" slogan

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that growing calls to "defund the police" are not about eliminating police departments, but about reinvesting funds toward "the resources that our communities need."

Why it matters: Some activists say the only solution to fixing systemic issues in law enforcement is to defund and dramatically scale back police forces nationwide. But some Republicans, including President Trump, have seized on the politically-charged slogan to paint Democrats as radicals.

Politics & Policy

Barr accuses media of lying about peaceful protesters outside White House

Attorney General Bill Barr defended his decision to forcibly remove protesters from outside of the White House last week, claiming on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the media is lying about the protesters being peaceful and that there was no connection between the incident and President Trump's visit to St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Barr has faced calls for accountability over the use of irritants and smoke balls on protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday before Trump's photo op at St. John's. A number of reporters on the scene insist that the protesters were peaceful, but Barr called it "one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point."

Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to travel to Texas to meet with George Floyd’s family

Joe Biden will travel to Texas to meet with the family of George Floyd to offer condolences before Floyd’s funeral service on Tuesday, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Biden's visit follows more than a week of massive protests across the United States against police violence and systemic racism.

