42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: America’s big racial divide on police, virus

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.2% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds that America has a massive racial gulf on each of our twin calamities — trust in police, and fear of the coronavirus.

  • 77% of whites say they trust local police, compared with just 36% of African Americans — one of many measures of a throbbing racial divide in Week 11 of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, taken the week George Floyd was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis.
  • 75% of African Americans say they're extremely or very concerned that coronavirus is doing greater damage to people of color, while 30% of whites and 42% of Hispanics share that concern.
  • 70% of African Americans say they're very concerned that official responses to the pandemic are being biased against some racial groups. Only one-third of whites, and about half of Hispanics share that view.

Why it matters: Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, said the pandemic has exacerbated "a longstanding set of grievances in the African-American community with the police and how they deal with the community."

  • "Race differences are massive. And it's simmering," Young said. "You take this issue and you overlay just the absolute hopelessness people are feeling."

In a gauge of empathy, the responses show a staggering partisan divide on concern that coronavirus is doing greater damage to people of color:

  • 64% of Democrats think that, while just 14% of Republicans do.
  • Women are more likely than men to worry about the racial inequities of the virus.

The country is also divided by age: Half of younger Americans trust the police, compared with 80% of seniors.

  • Republicans are more likely than Democrats to trust the police, 78% to 63%.

What they're saying: Nikki Jones, a professor at the University of California-Berkeley and an expert on African Americans' experiences with the criminal justice system, said the findings on police trust are in keeping with divisions since the protests in Ferguson, Mo., after the killing of Michael Brown in 2014.

  • But Jones was jolted by the poll's findings on the deficit in white concern that the pandemic is disproportionately hurting African Americans — and on whites' doubts that there's a bias in officials' response.
  • "The striking lack of concern for black people — and the striking ignorance of bias —it is shocking to see those numbers play out" and it could feed the "devastating consequences we're seeing now."
  • "It also makes me angry" because "some people have the luxury of ignorance and other people don't."

The big picture: Even as the racial dynamics of the pandemic reflect entrenched systemic inequities, Week 11 of our national survey finds an overall softening of Americans' fears and precautions as states continue to reopen their economies.

  • 45% of respondents said they've visited friends or relatives in the last week, up seven percentage points from the previous poll and up dramatically from its low point of one in five.
  • 37% visited a non-grocery retail store in the past week.
  • Only one in four says they're still self-quarantining.
  • One-third visited a park, beach or other outdoor space.
  • 18% went out to eat.
  • 12% visited a salon, barbershop or spa.
  • Most still see risk in returning to their normal pre-coronavirus lives, but their fears are softening, as more are starting to view it as a moderate rather than severe risk.
  • While most people are still wearing masks outside the home, men and middle-aged people were more likely to report being told to take off their masks in certain situations, while young people were more likely to report worrying about how others view them in their masks.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted May 29-June 1 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,033 general population adults age 18 or older.

  • The margin of sampling error is ±3.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults, and ±10 percentage points for responses by African Americans, who make up 13% of the U.S. population.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Amid racial unrest, a test at the polls

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Eight states plus D.C. are holding primary elections today following a week of intense protests across the country over the brutal police killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: It's the first major test for voting since the national outcry. Concerns over civil unrest and the police — as well as the coronavirus and expanded absentee voting — could reduce the number of voters showing up in person but heighten tensions for those who do.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh day across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: Four police officers were struck by gunfire while standing near a line in St Louis on Monday after a peaceful demonstration, Police Chief John Hayden said early Tuesday. They were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He said a small group of people had thrown rocks and fireworks at police officers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,273,402 — Total deaths: 375,683 — Total recoveries — 2,697,873Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 1,811,277 — Total deaths: 105,147 — Total recoveries: 458,231 — Total tested: 17,340,682Map.
  3. Public health: Nearly 26,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes have been reported to federal health officials —Coronavirus looms over George Floyd protests across the country.
  4. Federal government: Trump lashes out at governors, calls for National Guard to "dominate" streets.
  5. World: Former FDA commissioner says "this is not the time" to cut ties with WHO.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The virus didn't go away.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow