In photos: George Floyd protests continue to grip the nation

A protestor in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued to spread across America on Monday as President Trump threatened to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continued.

The state of play: Protests have faced striking violence, including the use of tear gas, flash bangs, physical force and rubber bullets by law enforcement. Fires sparked as part of demonstrations have engulfed businesses and public property. Mayors have imposed curfews to curb protestors from late-night demonstrations.

  • But still only one of the four officers involved in Floyd's death has been arrested. Trump has promised "justice" for the Minneapolis man, but local authorities say they will not rush proceedings.

In photos:

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen links arms with people protesting the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Protests continue in cities across the country after Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
A woman carries a 'Black Lives Matter' sign past U.S. National Guard troops in the Fairfax District, an area damaged during yesterday's unrest, after the troops were activated by California Governor Gavin Newsom following violent demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death on May 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Terrence Floyd falls to his knees at the site where his brother George Floyd was killed by police one week ago on June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd called for peace and justice after his brother's death, thanking those who continue to protest and imploring people to cease the damage and destruction which has followed. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Protesters are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd's death continue. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters lay on the ground with their hands behind their back in a call for justice for George Floyd in Times Square on June 1, 2020, during a "Black Lives Matter" protest. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

In photos: Protesters and police clash nationwide over George Floyd

A firework explodes behind a line of police officers next to the Colorado State Capitol during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Denver on May 30. Photo : Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd continued nationwide into early Sunday.

The big picture: Police responded over the weekend with force, in cities ranging from Salt Lake City to Atlanta to Des Moines, Houston to Detroit, Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., Denver and Louisville. Large crowds gathered in Minneapolis on Saturday for the fifth day in a row.

George Floyd protests: What you need to know

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters in several major U.S. cities Saturday night as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black men spread across the country.

The big picture: Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

In photos: Police in several U.S. cities join protesters in solidarity gestures

Sheriff Chris Swanson with protesters in Flint, Michigan, posted to his Facebook page Sunday with the caption, "Building trust, and bringing our community together. Let’s create a path forward, for everyone." Photo: Sheriff Swanson/Facebook

Police officers around the U.S. have been pictured taking a knee with protesters, and one Michigan sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Flint over the weekend.

Why it matters: The solidarity comes amid days-long clashes in U.S. cities between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody and against racism. Amnesty International says some police are "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

