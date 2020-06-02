In photos: George Floyd protests continue to grip the nation

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued to spread across America on Monday as President Trump threatened to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continued.

The state of play: Protests have faced striking violence, including the use of tear gas, flash bangs, physical force and rubber bullets by law enforcement. Fires sparked as part of demonstrations have engulfed businesses and public property. Mayors have imposed curfews to curb protestors from late-night demonstrations.

But still only one of the four officers involved in Floyd's death has been arrested. Trump has promised "justice" for the Minneapolis man, but local authorities say they will not rush proceedings.

In photos:

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen links arms with people protesting the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Protests continue in cities across the country after Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

A woman carries a 'Black Lives Matter' sign past U.S. National Guard troops in the Fairfax District, an area damaged during yesterday's unrest, after the troops were activated by California Governor Gavin Newsom following violent demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death on May 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Terrence Floyd falls to his knees at the site where his brother George Floyd was killed by police one week ago on June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd called for peace and justice after his brother's death, thanking those who continue to protest and imploring people to cease the damage and destruction which has followed. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Protesters are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd's death continue. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images