In photos: George Floyd protests continue to grip the nation

The state of play: Protests have faced striking violence, including the use of tear gas, flash bangs, physical force and rubber bullets by law enforcement. Fires sparked as part of demonstrations have engulfed businesses and public property. Mayors have imposed curfews to curb protestors from late-night demonstrations.
But still only one of the four officers involved in Floyd's death has been arrested. Trump has promised "justice" for the Minneapolis man, but local authorities say they will not rush proceedings.
Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd continued nationwide into early Sunday.
The big picture: Police responded over the weekend with force, in cities ranging from Salt Lake City to Atlanta to Des Moines, Houston to Detroit, Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., Denver and Louisville. Large crowds gathered in Minneapolis on Saturday for the fifth day in a row.
Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters in several major U.S. cities Saturday night as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black men spread across the country.
The big picture: Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.
Police officers around the U.S. have been pictured taking a knee with protesters, and one Michigan sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Flint over the weekend.
Why it matters: The solidarity comes amid days-long clashes in U.S. cities between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody and against racism. Amnesty International says some police are "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."