Fauci: "Very concerned" about spread of coronavirus amid George Floyd protests
Anthony Fauci. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he's "very concerned" about the protests that have followed George Floyd's death resulting in a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., in an interview with radio station WTOP.
What he's saying: "It is the perfect set up for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some blips which might turn into some surges ... There certainly is a risk."
- "It's a difficult situation. We have the right to peacefully demonstrate and the demonstrators are exercising that right ... It's a delicate balance because the reasons for demonstrating are valid and yet the demonstration itself puts oneself at an additional risk."
- "The only thing we can do as public health officials is to keep warning people to be careful. And if you are going out to please make sure you wear a mask and you keep the mask on at all times."
