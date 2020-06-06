Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he's "very concerned" about the protests that have followed George Floyd's death resulting in a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., in an interview with radio station WTOP.

What he's saying: "It is the perfect set up for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some blips which might turn into some surges ... There certainly is a risk."

"It's a difficult situation. We have the right to peacefully demonstrate and the demonstrators are exercising that right ... It's a delicate balance because the reasons for demonstrating are valid and yet the demonstration itself puts oneself at an additional risk."

"The only thing we can do as public health officials is to keep warning people to be careful. And if you are going out to please make sure you wear a mask and you keep the mask on at all times."

