Fauci: "Very concerned" about spread of coronavirus amid George Floyd protests

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he's "very concerned" about the protests that have followed George Floyd's death resulting in a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., in an interview with radio station WTOP.

What he's saying: "It is the perfect set up for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some blips which might turn into some surges ... There certainly is a risk."

  • "It's a difficult situation. We have the right to peacefully demonstrate and the demonstrators are exercising that right ... It's a delicate balance because the reasons for demonstrating are valid and yet the demonstration itself puts oneself at an additional risk."
  • "The only thing we can do as public health officials is to keep warning people to be careful. And if you are going out to please make sure you wear a mask and you keep the mask on at all times."

Humility for forecasters: Jobs shocker is record miss

President Trump speaking in the Rose Garden following the release of the jobs report on May 5, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Economists were projecting that May's jobs figures would show a loss of 8 million jobs and an unemployment rate approaching 20% — Great Depression territory.

The state of play: Instead, a record 2.5 million workers were added, and unemployment fell to 13.3% from April's post-World War II high of 14.7%.

