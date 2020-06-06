23 mins ago - Health

Cities offer free COVID-19 testing amid George Floyd protests

Protesters gather at a rally and candlelight vigil for George Floyd in Las Vegas on June 5, 2020. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Cities and states are beginning to offer free coronavirus testing as mass protests across the U.S. continue in the wake of George Floyd's death, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Public health experts and officials are cautiously watching hospitalizations and caseloads to gauge whether a spike will follow the demonstrations, per the Post.

  • Coronavirus cases in the U.S. remain high, with almost 1.9 million confirmed cases and just over 109,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The state of play:

  • City officials in San Francisco launched free, pop-up mobile testing for those who are concerned they've been exposed, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
  • Illinois announced COVID-19 testing will be free for anyone without insurance, a doctor's note or a car.
  • Seattle started offering free testing on Friday.
  • Louisville is providing free tests to protesters on Saturday and Sunday, per Spectrum News 1.

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 6,766,997 — Total deaths: 395,459 — Total recoveries — 2,767,337Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,897,838 — Total deaths: 109,143 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Public health: WHCA president says White House violated social-distancing guidelines to make reporters "a prop" — Jailing practices contribute to spread.
  4. Sports: How coronavirus could reshuffle the sports calendar.
  5. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
Neal Rothschild
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's week of viral quicksand

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Stories about President Trump's photo op at St. John's church after peaceful protesters were forcefully cleared from the area averaged the most online attention of any issue about the president this week.

Why it matters: Trump's force-over-compassion approach to the demonstrators protesting the murder of George Floyd had Republican allies backpedaling to keep a distance — and led to a wave of condemnations that got plenty of online traction on their own.

