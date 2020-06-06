Cities and states are beginning to offer free coronavirus testing as mass protests across the U.S. continue in the wake of George Floyd's death, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Public health experts and officials are cautiously watching hospitalizations and caseloads to gauge whether a spike will follow the demonstrations, per the Post.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. remain high, with almost 1.9 million confirmed cases and just over 109,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The state of play:

City officials in San Francisco launched free, pop-up mobile testing for those who are concerned they've been exposed, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Illinois announced COVID-19 testing will be free for anyone without insurance, a doctor's note or a car.

Seattle started offering free testing on Friday.

Louisville is providing free tests to protesters on Saturday and Sunday, per Spectrum News 1.

