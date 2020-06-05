44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Seattle mayor bans use of tear gas on protesters for 30 days

A protester kneels near a tear gas cannister in Seattle, Washington on May 30. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Seattle has banned the use of tear gas by police for 30 days, the city's Mayor Jenny Durkan announced at a press conference on Friday.

Why it matters: The use of tear gas and similar chemical irritants could accelerate the spread of the novel coronavirus since it may damage lungs and increase susceptibility to respiratory illness, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: National scrutiny on the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters was sparked this week when military police and park rangers used the chemical irritant and physical force on peaceful protestors to allow President Trump to "pay respects" to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday.

Vox: Park Police call it a "mistake" to insist tear gas wasn't used in Lafayette Square

Black Lives Matter sues Trump, Barr for forcibly clearing White House protesters

President Trump with Esper and Barr following behind him. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday against President Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr and other federal officials on behalf of Black Lives Matter and other peaceful protesters who were forcibly removed with rubber bullets and chemical irritants before Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday.

What they're saying: "The President's shameless, unconstitutional, unprovoked, and frankly criminal attack on protesters because he disagreed with their views shakes the foundation of our nation’s constitutional order," said ACLU of D.C. legal director Scott Michelman. "And when the nation's top law enforcement officer becomes complicit in the tactics of an autocrat, it chills protected speech for all of us."

Jun 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mayors' job: restoring trust

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Mayors across the country are vocally condemning the police killing of George Floyd, marching with protesters in their streets and outlining concrete steps to address the systemic racism that still plagues U.S. communities.

Why it matters: De-escalating the violence that's erupted amid protests is only the start of rebuilding a constructive relationship between the public and local law enforcement. And mayors are in a unique position to do that, given their close relationships with both.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,713,881 — Total deaths: 393,709 — Total recoveries — 2,986,683Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,893,934 — Total deaths: 108,920 — Total recoveries: 485,002 — Total tested: 18,680,529Map.
  3. Public health: WHCA president says White House violated social-distancing guidelines to make reporters "a prop" — Jailing practices contribute to spread.
  4. Sports: How coronavirus could reshuffle the sports calendar.
  5. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
  6. Media: The Athletic lays off 8% of staff, implements company-wide pay cut.
