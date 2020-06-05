Seattle mayor bans use of tear gas on protesters for 30 days

Seattle has banned the use of tear gas by police for 30 days, the city's Mayor Jenny Durkan announced at a press conference on Friday.

Why it matters: The use of tear gas and similar chemical irritants could accelerate the spread of the novel coronavirus since it may damage lungs and increase susceptibility to respiratory illness, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: National scrutiny on the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters was sparked this week when military police and park rangers used the chemical irritant and physical force on peaceful protestors to allow President Trump to "pay respects" to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday.

