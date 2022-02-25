Russian troops seek to encircle Kyiv and "decapitate" government

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: The New York Times and Reuters; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday night that 137 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the first day of fighting and announced a full military mobilization, with men aged 18 to 60 barred from leaving the country.

What he’s saying: Zelensky said Russian “sabotage forces” had entered Kyiv with the intention of “destroying the head of state” and targeting his family, but they would all be remaining in Kyiv.

That followed a Pentagon warning that Russia’s primary objective appeared to be to “decapitate" the Ukrainian government.

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelensky said, adding that he was grateful to those countries providing help and not just statements.

The latest: Every soldier guarding a small island in the Black Sea was killed when the overmatched Ukrainian force refused to surrender under bombardment from a Russian warship.

The Ukrainian army claims that it has retaken a key airfield near Kyiv and inflicted heavy losses on the Russian forces that had captured it earlier in the day.

But Russian forces pushed into Ukraine on three broad fronts, with the troops invading from Crimea in the south appearing to make significant progress. A Pentagon official said the heaviest initial fighting was near Kharkiv, a major city on the eastern border with Russia.

Fighting on the northern border near the Chernobyl nuclear facility, which was overrun today, caused international alarm due to the risk from radioactive material. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. was “outraged” by reports that Russian forces were holding the staff of the site “hostage.”

The U.N. said around 100,000 Ukrainians had fled their homes as of this evening. There are fears of a heavy bombing campaign overnight.

Zelensky addresses Ukrainians on the situation. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency handout via Getty Images

State of play: "Russia has quantitative and qualitative superiority over the Ukrainian forces across the board," says Michael Kofman, an expert on Russia’s military capabilities at CNA.

The fighting seen today was only “the very early hours” of the Russian campaign and involved a fraction of the total Russian force, he says.

"I think we should expect a substantial Russian pincer movement to encircle Kyiv from the north," he adds, with troops potentially advancing rapidly toward the Dnieper River and cutting off Ukrainian forces in the East.

Russia has already conducted a major air assault, engaged the Ukrainian air defenses and air force, and fired cruise missiles on radar, command and control, air bases and air fields, Kofman notes.

What to watch: But they have not unleashed the full force of their cyber capabilities, which could shut down key Ukrainian infrastructure.