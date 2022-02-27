Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country siding with Russia's invading forces.

What he's saying: Zelensky said in a video address that he's still open to negotiations. "If there had been no aggressive action from your territory, we could talk in Minsk ... other cities can be used as the venue for talks," Zelensky said.

'We want peace, we want to meet, we want an end to the war," Zelensky said.

"Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku — we proposed all that to the Russian side. Any other city would work for us, too, in a country from whose territory rockets are not being fired."

