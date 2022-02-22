Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard
The latest:
- U.S. official says a Russian invasion of Ukraine has started
- Germany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actions
- Western sanctions roll in as Russia sends troops into eastern Ukraine
- Ukraine-Russia crisis shakes energy markets
- 5 key questions that could determine the shape of Russia's invasion
How we got here:
- The crisis in eastern Ukraine escalated drastically on Feb. 21 when Putin recognized two pro-Russian separatist "republics" and sent Russian "peacekeepers" to the territories.
- Ukraine has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the east since 2014, when Russia also occupied and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. U.S. officials began warning in November that Putin could be planning another incursion, possibly to topple the pro-Western government in Kyiv.
- Over the last several weeks, the U.S. and its European allies had met with Russian officials in a variety of settings to try and build a diplomatic off-ramp, while also warning that an invasion could be imminent.
- Russia had issued a series of demands, including a legal guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO. At the same time, Putin amassed more than 150,000 troops along Ukraines borders and conducted unprecedented military drills — preparing the option to take military action if Russia didn't secure the concessions it was seeking.