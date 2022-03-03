Why Ukraine wants a no-fly zone — but is unlikely to get one

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged Western leaders to impose a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, but establishing one appears unlikely any time soon.

Why it matters: Imposing a no-fly zone (NFZ) would mark a significant escalation in the war — potentially bringing NATO, which Ukraine is not a member of, directly into a conventional conflict with a nuclear power.

The U.S. and other major powers have so far ruled out establishing a NFZ over Ukraine.

No-fly zones explained

A no-fly zone is airspace where certain aircraft are not allowed to enter.

In the context of conflicts and wars, it is typically used to stop banned aircraft from entering airspace to launch attacks, transport troops and weapons, and conduct surveillance.

No-fly zones must be enforced militarily, which can include shooting down banned aircraft.

What Ukraine wants

Zelensky told Axios this week that Ukraine wants a no-fly zone over "significant parts" of the country.

"If the West does this, Ukraine will defeat the aggressor with much less blood," said Zelensky, who remains in Ukraine under siege from Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian president has repeated that appeal several times, and on Thursday said if the U.S. and NATO will not establish a "no-fly" zone, they should provide warplanes so Ukraine can defend itself.

Why the West is unlikely to act

If Western countries, specifically NATO, impose a no-fly zone, they would be responsible for enforcing it, which could mean bringing down banned Russian military planes.

"If NATO imposes it, and we shoot down even one Russian plane, we're at war with Russia," says Howard Stoffer, a professor at the University of New Haven. That would be a major escalation and is not something NATO wants to do at this point, Stoffer tells Axios.

Unlike past conflicts in which NFZs have been enforced, Russia has a robust and highly sophisticated military and is a nuclear power.

There are also major logistical hurdles, says Stoffer, who served in the State Department for more than two decades.

Not only would NATO need to decide which countries would be responsible for it, the alliance would also have to set up a "very complicated" defense system for monitoring and enforcing it.

What the West says

President Biden and the White House have repeatedly said the U.S. will not send American troops to fight Russia in Ukraine, including to enforce a NFZ.

"It would require, essentially, the U.S. military shooting down Russian planes and causing ... a potential direct war with Russia — something we want to avoid," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also ruled out NFZs, saying the alliance has "no intentions of moving into Ukraine neither on the ground or in the airspace." He stressed that NATO must ensure "this doesn't spiral out of control."

Where NFZs have been used

Libya: The UN Security Council authorized a no-fly zone, enforced by NATO, over Libya in 2011 to "protect civilians under threat of attack in the country."

The UN Security Council authorized a no-fly zone, enforced by NATO, over Libya in 2011 to "protect civilians under threat of attack in the country." Bosnia: NATO enforced a no-fly zone over Bosnia from April 1993 to December 1995.

NATO enforced a no-fly zone over Bosnia from April 1993 to December 1995. Iraq: The U.S. and coalition countries imposed two no-fly zones in Iraq after the 1991 Gulf War.

The U.S. and coalition countries imposed two no-fly zones in Iraq after the 1991 Gulf War. Yes, but: The militaries of the U.S. and other countries enforcing the NFZs were vastly superior to those they faced in these cases.

The bottom line

Imposing a no fly zone is "a premature idea right now," says Stoffer.

"We are not in a position where we want to get engaged in conventional conflict with the Russians because that could rapidly escalate to a tactical nuclear level and a strategic nuclear level," he adds. "Then we're dealing with the end of history as we know it."

