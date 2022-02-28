Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Scoop: Zelensky pushes Biden on no-fly zone

Axios

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging President Biden and NATO to impose a "no-fly zone" over "significant parts" of the country, telling Axios in a statement that Ukraine "can beat the aggressor" if the Western allies "do their part."

Why it matters: President Biden has ruled out sending U.S. troops to fight Russia in Ukraine. That pledge extends to a no-fly zone, which would require the U.S. military to potentially directly engage Russian air forces, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stressed on Monday.

Driving the news: Zelensky, who remains in Ukraine under siege from Vladimir Putin, said in a statement to Axios provided through an adviser: "If the West does this, Ukraine will defeat the aggressor with much less blood."

  • "The sanctions are heading in the right direction. In addition to disconnecting the Russian Central Bank from SWIFT and providing more Stingers and anti-tank weapons, we need the West to impose a no-fly zone over significant parts of Ukraine," Zelensky said.
  • "Ukraine can beat the aggressor. We are proving this to the world. But our allies must also do their part."

But, but, but: "Here's what's important for everybody to know about a no-fly zone: What that would require is implementation by the U.S. military. It would essentially mean the U.S. military would be shooting down Russian planes," Psaki told MSNBC.

  • "That is definitely escalatory, that would potentially put us into a place where we're in a military conflict with Russia. That is not something the president wants to do."

The big picture: Zelensky's passionate appeals to the West have yielded major steps on sanctions and military aid that would have been unthinkable two weeks ago. But direct military engagement with Russia via a no-fly zone has so far been a red line.

  • "We have no intentions of moving into Ukraine neither on the ground or in the airspace," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told MSNBC on Monday. "We have a responsibility to make sure that this doesn't spiral out of control that escalates even further into concern for full-fledged war in Europe involving NATO allies."
  • U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has also ruled out the idea, saying that "NATO would have to effectively declare war on Russia."

Between the lines: In Washington, only a very hawkish minority is publicly advocating a no-fly zone.

  • On Capitol Hill, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted Friday that the U.S. should "declare a #NoFlyZone over Ukraine" to disrupt Russia's air operations and "give the heroic Ukrainians a fair fight."

Kinzinger's call was met with prompt criticism from members of both parties. 

  • Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) in a statement Saturday rejected calls for the U.S. and NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it could pull America into war with Russia.
  • "A no-fly zone is enforced, not declared. It requires our fighter jets to go directly against Russian fighter jets, to get them to stay out of a certain airspace. If the United States were to do this, our fighter jets would potentially have to shoot down Russian jets. This would mean the United States declaring war on Russia."
  • "No. This is insane," Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) also tweeted in response to Kinzinger's tweet."

Go deeper ... The latest: Russian forces shell civilian areas during Ukraine peace talks

Go deeper

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
Updated 18 mins ago - World

Russian forces shell civilian areas as first round of peace talks ends

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (second from left) arrives today for talks in Belarus' Gomel region. Photo by Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

As a first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties.

The latest: A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russian forces advanced toward Kyiv by around 5 kilometers in the past 24 hours, putting them roughly 25 kilometers outside the city center. Journalists in the Ukrainian capital are reporting missile fire and loud explosions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Putin's war may herald a new energy era

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

There are fresh signals that the invasion of Ukraine could seismically reshape the West’s energy relationship with Russia.

Driving the news: Germany, a huge buyer of Russian gas, on Sunday announced new steps to buffer itself from Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
3 hours ago - Sports

IOC calls for ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes

The flag handover ceremony during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo: Song Yanhua/Xinhua via Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports organizations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international events.

The big picture: The IOC said a ban is needed in "order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow