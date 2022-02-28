Ukrainian and Russian officials arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks that kicked off at 6 a.m. ET Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Day 5 of the invasion that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" to Ukraine's fate.

The latest: Zelensky's office called for an "immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine" as several high-ranking Ukrainian officials headed to the talks, but expressed little optimism that the negotiations would result in an end to the attack.

In his latest address, Zelensky called for Ukraine's immediate accession to the EU — one day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine is "one of us and we want them in."

16 Ukrainian children have been killed and 45 have been wounded during the war, while Russia has suffered 4,500 casualties, Zelensky said. International monitors have not verified these numbers.

Zelensky said that he will allow prisoners with combat experience to be released to help defend the country and "compensate their guilt."

What they're saying: “When I planned to become a president, I said that each of us is the president. Because we are all responsible for our state. For our beautiful Ukraine. And now it has happened that each of us is a warrior," Zelensky said in his address.

"And I am confident that each of us will win."

Room where peace talks will take place. Photo: Foreign Ministry of Belarus / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

State of play: Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will lead his delegation to the peace talks in the Gomel region

While Russian forces continued their bombardment of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that intelligence indicated the offensive had "slowed down."

Russia has fired 350+ missiles at Ukrainian targets, some hitting civilian infrastructure, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters.

More than 500,000 refugees have fled to neighboring countries — including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova — the U.N. said.

The war — seemingly quieter last night than in past nights — could escalate significantly if Russia gets military help from neighboring Belarus, which is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday, a senior U.S. intelligence official told AP.

Zoom out: Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar as the West imposed unprecedented, crippling sanctions and massive corporations said they would end their business in Russia.

The Russian central bank raised interest rates from 9.5% to 20% and announced a raft of measures — including the suspension of stock trading on the Moscow Exchange — in a desperate attempt to stop the bleeding.

