Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (second from left) arrives today for talks in Belarus' Gomel region. Photo by Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian and Russian officials arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks that kicked off at 6 a.m. ET Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Day 5 of the invasion that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" to Ukraine's fate.
The latest: Zelensky's office called for an "immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine" as several high-ranking Ukrainian officials headed to the talks, but expressed little optimism that the negotiations would result in an end to the attack.
- In his latest address, Zelensky called for Ukraine's immediate accession to the EU — one day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine is "one of us and we want them in."
- 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and 45 have been wounded during the war, while Russia has suffered 4,500 casualties, Zelensky said. International monitors have not verified these numbers.
- Zelensky said that he will allow prisoners with combat experience to be released to help defend the country and "compensate their guilt."
What they're saying: “When I planned to become a president, I said that each of us is the president. Because we are all responsible for our state. For our beautiful Ukraine. And now it has happened that each of us is a warrior," Zelensky said in his address.
- "And I am confident that each of us will win."
State of play: Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will lead his delegation to the peace talks in the Gomel region
- While Russian forces continued their bombardment of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that intelligence indicated the offensive had "slowed down."
- Russia has fired 350+ missiles at Ukrainian targets, some hitting civilian infrastructure, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters.
- More than 500,000 refugees have fled to neighboring countries — including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova — the U.N. said.
- The war — seemingly quieter last night than in past nights — could escalate significantly if Russia gets military help from neighboring Belarus, which is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday, a senior U.S. intelligence official told AP.
Zoom out: Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar as the West imposed unprecedented, crippling sanctions and massive corporations said they would end their business in Russia.
- The Russian central bank raised interest rates from 9.5% to 20% and announced a raft of measures — including the suspension of stock trading on the Moscow Exchange — in a desperate attempt to stop the bleeding.