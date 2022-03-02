Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Facebook Wednesday in which he praised Ukrainians for being "a symbol of invincibility," as the Russian invasion entered a seventh day.

What he's saying: "Another night of Russia’s full-scale war against us, against the people, has passed," Zelensky said. "We've hardly slept for seven nights."

Zelensky said the invading forces "know nothing about our capital" Kyiv nor Ukrainian history. "But they have an order to erase our history," he said. "Erase our country. Erase us all."

He added in his address that he and "the whole world" admired his fellow Ukrainians, "from Hollywood stars to politicians."

"Today you, Ukrainians, are the symbol of invincibility, a symbol that people in any country can become the best people on Earth at any moment."

