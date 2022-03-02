Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russian military rocket attacks on Kharkiv killed at least 21 people were killed and wounded 112 others on Wednesday, the mayor of Ukraine's second city said.

The big picture: Ukrainian authorities said Russian airborne troops had landed in Kharkiv about 8:30pm Tuesday ET. The city has been the scene of some of the worst shelling by Russian troops since the invasion began.

What they're saying: "A Russian landing party landed in Kharkiv," Ukraine’s State Special Communications agency said on Telegram, per a translation on the messaging service.

"The occupiers attacked the hospital — the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Northern Region. A battle broke out between the invaders and the Ukrainian defenders."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.