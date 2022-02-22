Western sanctions roll in as Russia sends troops into eastern Ukraine

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
From left: European Council President Charles Michel, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Western countries are announcing sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and send in Russian troops on a "peacekeeping" mission.
The latest: The U.K. is imposing sanctions on five Russian banks — Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday.
- The U.K. will also sanction three "very high net worth individuals" — Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg — freezing their assets in the U.K. and banning them from entering the country.
- Referring to Russia's actions as a "renewed invasion," Johnson warned in the U.K.'s House of Commons Monday: "[B]y denying Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state – and presenting its very existence as a mortal threat to Russia – Putin is establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive."
What's happening: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Monday that the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be halted, saying that "the situation has fundamentally changed."
- It's a stunning turn of events for the $10 billion, Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, which Scholz had long resisted naming as a potential sanctions target if Russia invaded Ukraine.
The European Union's foreign ministers will meet Tuesday to discuss proposals to sanction the 351 Russian Duma members who voted to recognize the separatist "republics," as well as banks that do business with the territories and other Russian officials involved in the decision.
- The EU, which will need unanimity among its 27 member states, will also discuss targeting the "ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU's capital and financial markets and services."
The U.S. quickly imposed sanctions on Monday on the separatist republics, which were largely viewed as symbolic given that few Americans conduct business or own property in the Russian-occupied territories.
- The White House has said that more sanctions will be forthcoming on Tuesday.
Between the lines: Putin's decision to move troops into eastern Ukraine, where they have already operated covertly for the last eight years, has raised questions about whether the Western allies would impose the full set of "massive" sanctions they had prepared in response to a large-scale invasion.
- A senior U.S. official hesitated on Monday night to characterize Putin's actions as a "new step," but several of Biden's Democratic allies in Congress have called on him to move swiftly to treat Russia's actions as an invasion.
- Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer later said on CNN Tuesday that this is "the beginning of an invasion." When pressed for more clarity, Finer responded: "An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is under way."
Go deeper: What to watch for as Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine