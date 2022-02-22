Sign up for our daily briefing

Western sanctions roll in as Russia sends troops into eastern Ukraine

Zachary Basu

From left: European Council President Charles Michel, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Western countries are announcing sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and send in Russian troops on a "peacekeeping" mission.

The latest: The U.K. is imposing sanctions on five Russian banks — Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday.

  • The U.K. will also sanction three "very high net worth individuals" — Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg — freezing their assets in the U.K. and banning them from entering the country.
  • Referring to Russia's actions as a "renewed invasion," Johnson warned in the U.K.'s House of Commons Monday: "[B]y denying Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state – and presenting its very existence as a mortal threat to Russia – Putin is establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive."

What's happening: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Monday that the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be halted, saying that "the situation has fundamentally changed."

  • It's a stunning turn of events for the $10 billion, Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, which Scholz had long resisted naming as a potential sanctions target if Russia invaded Ukraine.

The European Union's foreign ministers will meet Tuesday to discuss proposals to sanction the 351 Russian Duma members who voted to recognize the separatist "republics," as well as banks that do business with the territories and other Russian officials involved in the decision.

  • The EU, which will need unanimity among its 27 member states, will also discuss targeting the "ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU's capital and financial markets and services."

The U.S. quickly imposed sanctions on Monday on the separatist republics, which were largely viewed as symbolic given that few Americans conduct business or own property in the Russian-occupied territories.

  • The White House has said that more sanctions will be forthcoming on Tuesday.

Between the lines: Putin's decision to move troops into eastern Ukraine, where they have already operated covertly for the last eight years, has raised questions about whether the Western allies would impose the full set of "massive" sanctions they had prepared in response to a large-scale invasion.

  • A senior U.S. official hesitated on Monday night to characterize Putin's actions as a "new step," but several of Biden's Democratic allies in Congress have called on him to move swiftly to treat Russia's actions as an invasion.
  • Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer later said on CNN Tuesday that this is "the beginning of an invasion." When pressed for more clarity, Finer responded: "An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is under way."

Go deeper: What to watch for as Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

Emma Hurt
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ahmaud Arbery murderers found guilty of federal hate crimes

Beverly Green, with the Transformative Justice Coalition, holds a sign demanding justice for Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 18, 2020. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A jury on Tuesday found the three white men sentenced to life for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of federal hate crimes.

Driving the news: Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their former neighbor William Bryan, chased Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and killed him while he was running in a neighborhood just out Brunswick, Ga., nearly two years ago.

Jacob Knutson
13 mins ago - World

U.S. official says a Russian invasion of Ukraine has started

A military vehicle driving near the city of Shchastia on Feb. 22 with a smoke rises from a fire at a power plant. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. considers Russia sending troops into eastern Ukraine the start of "an invasion," a White House official said during an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

Why it matters: U.S. officials denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent and send Russian troops for "peace keeping" operations in the regions Monday but did not initially call the deployment an invasion.

Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Sports

U.S. Soccer and women's players settle equal pay suit

Megan Rapinoe (on right) celebrating with teammates Alex Morgan (center) and Samantha Mewis after scoring during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match in Lyon, France, in July 2019. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

U.S. women's national soccer team players settled their gender-based pay discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation on Monday for $24 million, the bulk of which will go toward backpay for the players, both sides announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It concludes a yearslong fight between the federation and the players, including key members of the 2019 World Cup-winning women's team, ending with a promise from the federation to equalize pay between the men's and women's team in all competitions, including the World Cup.

