Zelensky says Russian strike hit Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv

A Russian strike damaged the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, adding that at least five people were killed in the attack.

Driving the news: The memorial commemorates the roughly 70,000 to 100,000 people killed by the Nazis at Babyn Yar between 1941 and 1943, including nearly the entire Jewish population of Kyiv, according to the memorial's center.

The memorial is located near Kyiv's TV tower, which was targeted by Russian missiles on Tuesday, the sixth day of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

What they're saying: "To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…" Zelensky tweeted.

"A missile hit the place where Babyn Yar memorial complex is located! Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust!" tweeted Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office.

"It’s hard to expect the Russian army to respect the dead if it is not capable of respecting human lives," the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted in response to the news.

Editor's note: This post has been updated with a tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial.