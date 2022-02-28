Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russia's central bank announced a raft of measures as the country's currency plummeted Monday following Western announcements of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: Under the Bank of Russia's measures, brokers must "suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and persons who want to sell off their Russian investments, such as stocks and shares," per a BBC translation.

The central bank said in a statement that "trading on the foreign exchange market, money market, repo market of the Moscow Exchange will open" on Monday morning.

It was also resuming buying gold on the domestic market, according to a separate statement.

