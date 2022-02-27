Zelensky: Ukraine to meet with Russia for peace talks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that a Ukrainian delegation would meet with a Russian delegation near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for peace talks "without preconditions."

State of play: A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Sunday that Russia has now committed two-thirds of its massed forces to the fight inside Ukraine, and has fired over 320 missiles, but still does not hold a major population center. Russia's advance on Kyiv has also stalled about 30km (19 miles) from the city center, the official said.

The latest: Zelensky said on Telegram following a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the two groups would meet on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.

What they're saying: "Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return," Zelensky said.

“Our president, from the beginning, even before the war started, was focused on the diplomatic solution," Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said after the announcement, per CNN. “But he always said, 'we’re ready for peace talks, we’re not ready to surrender.'"

Zelensky had previously rejected a Russian offer to meet in Minsk and offered alternative locations, including Warsaw and Israel.

"We go there to listen to what Russia wants to say," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday. "We are bleeding, but we continue to successfully defend ourselves," he added, comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin's tactics to those of Adolf Hitler.

Between the lines: It's unclear what exactly can be achieved from negotiations between envoys sent by Putin and Zelensky, given that Putin's unprovoked invasion appears to be aimed largely at removing Zelensky from power.

He has called on the Ukrainian military to topple their president and absurdly suggested that Zelensky's administration is comprised of Nazis (Zelensky is Jewish and lost family members in the Holocaust).

Putin is also hardly acting conciliatory. He ordered Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert on Sunday, citing Western sanctions and "aggressive statements." Kuleba said Kyiv sees that as an attempt "to raise stakes and to put additional pressure on the Ukrainian delegation" in the peace talks.

Driving the news: U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia's plan to rapidly encircle Kyiv have been thwarted.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry says Ukraine has re-taken all of Kharkiv — Ukraine's second-largest city, which lies on its eastern border with Russia and has endured some of the heaviest fighting of the war — after it was breached by Russian forces on Saturday. Ukraine also confirmed that Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv.

But defense analysts have warned that Russia is likely to respond to the stiff Ukrainian resistance with still more aggressive tactics. The Kremlin said Saturday that it would intensify its operations after a "pause." Forces from Chechnya have entered the fight, while Belarusian forces have reportedly been readied to deploy in support of Russia.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters on Saturday that Putin had "more than 50% of his total assembled power now committed inside Ukraine" and was continuing to send thousands more troops.

Meanwhile, Western sanctions and signals of resolve continue to flood in. Images of Russians standing in long lines at ATMs were shared widely on Sunday.

The Kremlin and state media continue to tell Russians that no "war" or "invasion" is taking place, but instead states there's a limited defensive operation in eastern Ukraine.

The large protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg, despite the threat of mass arrests, indicate that many Russians aren't buying it.

What to watch: Having already threatened any independent publications that report on Russian casualties or aggression with censorship, the government is preparing to crack down harder on its citizens.

The Kremlin today announced that "the provision of any assistance to a foreign state" during the "military operation" would be considered treason, carrying a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a breaking story, check back for updates.