Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised statement on Sunday that he was ordering Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert, as he continues his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: Speaking alongside his defense minister and military chief of staff, Putin said recent sanctions and "aggressive statements" from NATO countries had led him to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty."

This is the second time Putin has alluded to Russia's nuclear arsenal while effectively warning the West to back off.

In a statement at the onset of the invasion, Putin said anyone who tried to "hinder us" would face "such consequences that you have never encountered in your history."

Fear of a standoff between nuclear powers is a large part of the reason the U.S. and its NATO allies have been so adamant that they will not send troops to Ukraine.

State of play: U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia's invasion is not going to plan due to stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance.

The Kremlin and state media continue to tell Russians that no "war" or "invasion" is taking place, but a limited defensive operation in eastern Ukraine.

The large protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg, despite the threat of mass arrests, indicate that many Russians aren't buying it.

What to watch: Having already threatened any independent publications that report on Russian casualties or aggression with censorship, the government is preparing to crack down harder on its citizens.

The Kremlin today announced that "the provision of any assistance to a foreign state" during the "military operation" would be considered treason, carrying a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

