EU bans Russian aircraft, state media in sweeping new sanctions
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Sunday that the European Union will ban all "Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft," including the private jets of oligarchs, from its airspace, as well as Russian state media.
Why it matters: The announcement comes on the fourth day of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and builds off of efforts over the past several days by individual European countries to take similar measures.
- "They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs," von der Leyen said of Russian aircraft.
- "The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war," she added. "We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe."