Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia

Axios

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Between the lines: It turns out Putin's buildup was no feint. And the warnings from the White House were spot on.

  • President Biden said after the invasion began that Putin's "premeditated war ... will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."
  • U.S. intelligence had warned a large-scale invasion "could leave up to 50,000 civilians killed or wounded, decapitate the government in Kyiv within two days, and launch a humanitarian crisis with up to 5 million refugees fleeing the resulting chaos," The Washington Post reported Feb. 5.

Driving the news: Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Russia and is calling on all citizens to take up arms to defend the country against a full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Thursday.

What's happening: Ukraine came under a massive aerial assault in the early hours of Thursday, after Putin declared a "special military operation" initially aimed at the eastern Donbas region, where he recently recognized separatist-backed "republics" fighting the Ukrainian government

  • It quickly became clear that the "operation" was a full-scale attack on the entire country, as explosions were reported across Ukrainian cities moments after Putin finished speaking.
  • Russian troops were confirmed to have crossed the Ukrainian border from multiple directions and had reached the outskirts of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, the New York Times reported.

What they're saying: "Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in World War II years," Zelensky tweeted.

  • "As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks."
  • "We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands."

Go deeper

Alison SnyderSara Fischer
13 mins ago - Health

Influencers played outsized role in pushing anti-vax conspiracies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new report from a broad range of disinformation experts finds influencers across many topics — wellness, politics and religion — were largely responsible for spreading viral anti-vaccination content in the U.S. over the past two years.

Why it matters: Influencers with large followings often introduced new and personal angles to familiar anti-vax tropes, making it difficult for social media companies to moderate their comments without running into free speech issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 29 mins ago - World

PUTIN LAUNCHES ATTACKS

Photo: Sergei Guneyev\TASS via Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn swift condemnation from President Biden and other world leaders after announcing a "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

State of play: Russian troops moved into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv. The attacks have killed at least 40 people, officials said Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
43 mins ago - Health

Omicron subvariant sparks reopening jitters

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The fear of new COVID variants is adding a sense of trepidation to America's latest great reopening.

Driving the news: While cases and hospitalizations are plummeting worldwide after massive Omicron-fueled surges, the spread of an even more transmissible Omicron subvariant is making some experts nervous as states lift mask mandates and other restrictions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow