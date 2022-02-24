Biden claims "devastating" new sanctions coming against Russia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

President Biden on Thursday announced that G7 leaders have agreed to impose new sanctions against Russia.

What we're watching: Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks later on Thursday and is expected to explain the specifics around the new sanctions.

What he's saying: "This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine," Biden announced in a tweet.

Driving the news: Putin's troops officially began moving into Ukraine late Wednesday, with large explosions being reported shortly after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

As of earlier this morning, 40 Ukrainian servicemen and dozens of civilians have been killed in the attacks.

