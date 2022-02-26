European countries ban Russian airlines from their airspace
Estonia, Lithuania, Romania and Latvia announced Saturday that they are banning Russian airlines from their airspace.
Driving the news: "We invite all EU countries to do the same. There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies. #StandWithUkraine," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted Saturday.
- "Lithuania in coordination with Latvia and Estonia closes its airspace to Russian air carriers starting from midnight, February 27," Lithuanian Transport and Communications Minister Marius Skuodis said.
- "Romania banned its airspace for [Russian] airlines. Unprovoked & unjustified [Russia] attack on Ukraine brings serious consequences," the Romanian delegation to NATO tweeted.
- Latvia coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia to decide to close their airspace to Russian aircrafts, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.
The big picture: Poland on Friday banned Russian airlines from its airspace, according to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
- The United Kingdom, Moldova and the Czech Republic closed their airspace to Russian airlines earlier this week.
- Delta Air Lines on Friday also cut its ties with Russian carrier Aeroflot effective immediately, CNBC reports.
