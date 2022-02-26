European countries ban Russian airlines from their airspace

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Estonia, Lithuania, Romania and Latvia announced Saturday that they are banning Russian airlines from their airspace.

Driving the news: "We invite all EU countries to do the same. There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies. #StandWithUkraine," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted Saturday.

"Lithuania in coordination with Latvia and Estonia closes its airspace to Russian air carriers starting from midnight, February 27," Lithuanian Transport and Communications Minister Marius Skuodis said.

"Romania banned its airspace for [Russian] airlines. Unprovoked & unjustified [Russia] attack on Ukraine brings serious consequences," the Romanian delegation to NATO tweeted.

Latvia coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia to decide to close their airspace to Russian aircrafts, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The big picture: Poland on Friday banned Russian airlines from its airspace, according to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The United Kingdom, Moldova and the Czech Republic closed their airspace to Russian airlines earlier this week.

Delta Air Lines on Friday also cut its ties with Russian carrier Aeroflot effective immediately, CNBC reports.

