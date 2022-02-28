Russia closes stock market as ruble plummets

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russia's central bank said that the Moscow Exchange would not open for stock trading on Monday.

Why it matters: It's the latest financial fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered massive sanctions from several other countries that have sent the ruble plummeting to record lows against the dollar.

The big picture: Russia's central bank increased interest rates on Monday from 9.5% to 20% in response to the crashing ruble and to prevent a run on banks and resumed buying gold on the domestic market.

It also announced a series of measures in response to the sanctions — including one that requires brokers to "suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and persons who want to sell off their Russian investments, such as stocks and shares."

What's next: The Bank of Russia said trading hours will be announced Tuesday morning.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks at the Belarus border on Monday.

