UN: More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the country
More than 150,000 refugees have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Driving the news: At least 100,000 refugees are displaced internally in Ukraine and "the numbers are most likely much higher," head of global communications for the UN refugee agency Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams said.
- "As it is almost impossible for us to move around safely in many parts, we cannot confirm numbers. We do know that many people are on the move," she told Axios.
- Half of all Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Poland, and many others have gone to Hungary, Moldova and Romania, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.
- "Displacement in Ukraine is also growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid," Grandi wrote.
The big picture: United Nations aid agencies warned Friday that fuel, cash and medical supplies were dwindling in Ukraine, which could lead up to 5 million people to flee the country, Reuters reports.
