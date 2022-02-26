UN: More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the country

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

More than 150,000 refugees have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: At least 100,000 refugees are displaced internally in Ukraine and "the numbers are most likely much higher," head of global communications for the UN refugee agency Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams said.

"As it is almost impossible for us to move around safely in many parts, we cannot confirm numbers. We do know that many people are on the move," she told Axios.

Half of all Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Poland, and many others have gone to Hungary, Moldova and Romania, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.

"Displacement in Ukraine is also growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid," Grandi wrote.

The big picture: United Nations aid agencies warned Friday that fuel, cash and medical supplies were dwindling in Ukraine, which could lead up to 5 million people to flee the country, Reuters reports.

