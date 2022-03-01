Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian convoy closing in on Kyiv
New satellite images show a massive convoy of Russian military vehicles heading toward Kyiv is more than twice as long as analysts previously estimated it to be.
The big picture: Analysts originally believed the procession of invading vehicles spanned 17 miles. They now estimate it's closer to 40 miles long, stretching from near Ukraine's Antonov Airport in the south and north to near the tiny town of Prybirs'k, according to satellite imaging firm Maxar Technologies.
