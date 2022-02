Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Maxar satellite imagery showed a 3.25-mile long convoy of Russian ground forces 40 miles northeast of Kyiv moving toward the capital city on Sunday.

Why it matters: According to Maxar, the convoy contains hundreds of armored vehicles including tanks and self-propelled artillery, fuel and logistics. U.S. and Ukrainian officials believe Russia's primary military objective is to encircle Kyiv and topple the government.

Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies