Putin's CEO crisis
Giant global businesses in every sector are abandoning Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
Why it matters: In addition to condemning the invasion, the companies see an impossible environment — from worker safety ... to the logistics of getting supplies ... financial and sales disruption ... and the complexity of complying with sanctions.
State of play: Financial sanctions have isolated Russia from the rest of the world. Businesses operating in Russia have an increasingly limited ability to collect revenue or pay workers and suppliers.
- Economic sanctions, including export controls, have curtailed imports.
- Some workers are being moved out of Russia.
- Restricted airspace and travel are preventing companies from getting equipment they need to continue to operate.
Between the lines: Some companies that have very little physical presence in Russia — including many in tech, retail and media — are limiting how products are used in Russia, or have pulled them.
Flashback: Since the Soviet Union's collapse three decades ago, Russia had been seen as an emerging market with long-term growth potential.
In the seven days since the invasion began:
- Boeing suspended major operations in Moscow, as well as maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines.
- Airbus is halting supply of parts and services to Russian airlines.
- Shell will sever ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom and end its roughly $1 billion financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
- BP is exiting its nearly 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, and faces a potential financial hit of as much as $25 billion.
- Exxon Mobil says it will exit Russia oil and gas operations valued at more than $4 billion and cease new investment.
- GM, which sells only about 3,000 cars a year in Russia, says it will suspend exporting vehicles.
- Ford suspended operations.
- BMW stopped shipments and will stop production in Russia.
- Daimler Truck Holdings said it would no longer send supply components to its Russian joint-venture partner.
- Volvo Cars, owned by Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Geely, halted sales and shipments.
- Renault ceased operations and production at two assembly plants because it can't get parts.
- VW paused delivery of Audis already in Russia so it can adjust car prices to reflect the decline in value of the ruble.
- Harley-Davidson suspended shipments to Russia.
- Adidas suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union.
- Nike ceased online sales because it can’t guarantee delivery.
- FedEx and UPS suspended shipments.
- Yoox Net-A-Porter Group and Farfetch, luxury e-commerce platforms, are suspending deliveries in Russia.
- Apple has paused product sales and limited services (including Apple Pay), on top of ceasing exports to Russia and restricting features in Apple Maps in Ukraine to safeguard civilian safety.
- Dell stopped selling products.
- Ericsson is suspending deliveries to Russia.
- Walt Disney is pausing film debuts in Russia. Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and Universal say they won't release films in the country.