1 hour ago

U.S. plans to ban Russian flights from American airspace

Shawna Chen
Photo of a grounded aircraft
An aircraft belonging to the Russian Volga-Dnepr Group at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Feb. 28 in Saxony, Schkeuditz. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via Getty Images

The U.S. will soon announce that it will bar Russian-owned and -operated flights from entering American airspace, the Wall Street Journal reported and Axios confirmed.

The latest: The move, a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, follows similar restrictions by Canada, the U.K., and the European Union. United Airlines has also joined other major U.S. passenger carriers in suspending routes that cross through the Russian airspace, travel site The Points Guy reports.

