The U.S. will soon announce that it will bar Russian-owned and -operated flights from entering American airspace, the Wall Street Journal reported and Axios confirmed.

The latest: The move, a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, follows similar restrictions by Canada, the U.K., and the European Union. United Airlines has also joined other major U.S. passenger carriers in suspending routes that cross through the Russian airspace, travel site The Points Guy reports.

Russia retaliated by banning aircraft from Canada, the EU and other countries, according to Bloomberg.

