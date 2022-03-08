Coca-Cola suspends business in Russia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Coca-Cola is suspending operations in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the company said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Sanctions and divestment from the business community have increasingly isolated Russia from the rest of the world. Businesses operating there have a limited ability to collect revenue or pay workers and suppliers.

What they're saying: "Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," the company wrote in a news release.

"We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve."

