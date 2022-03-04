Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Microsoft will suspend all new sales of its products and services in Russia in response to the country's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Friday.

The big picture: Microsoft is the latest company to abandon Russia and condemn its attack on Ukraine, following financial sanctions imposed by governments in an effort to isolate it from the rest of the world.

What they're saying: "In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.

"We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve," he added.

"Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people."

Between the lines: Smith also said the company will continue to work with Ukrainian officials to help defend against Russian cybersecurity attacks, adding that they "violate the Geneva Convention," which sets limits on traditional warfare.

