Starbucks is suspending all activity in Russia, the company's CEO said in a letter to staff on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Starbucks' decision to halt operations in Russia comes as the forces of Vladimir Putin continue their two-week invasion of Ukraine. It follows a similar decision announced earlier today by McDonald's and Coca-Cola.

Starbucks said the company's licensee in Russia will provide support to roughly 2,000 employees in the country who will lose work when the stores shutter. The coffee chain had said last week that it would donate royalties from sales in Russia to relief efforts in Ukraine, per Bloomberg News.

What they're saying: "We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products," Kevin Johnson wrote in his letter.

Go deeper: Top global companies abandon Russia after Ukraine invasion