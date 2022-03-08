Amazon web services not accepting new customers in Russia, Belarus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Amazon Web Services is no longer accepting new customers Russia and Belarus, the company announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Amazon joins a slew of other companies curtailing their ties with Russia in the wake of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: "We have also stopped allowing new sign-ups for AWS in Russia and Belarus," the statement on the company's website said.

The policy change took effect over the weekend, but was not formally announced until Tuesday, according to the New York Times, which first reported the news.

AWS has "no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia" and their largest customers in the country are multinational corporations with local development teams, the company noted.