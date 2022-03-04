Google suspends all advertising in Russia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Google has suspended all online advertising in Russia, the tech giant announced on Thursday night.

Driving the news: The ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners builds on Google's move on Saturday to block Russian state media channels from selling ads the invasion of Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor "demanded that Google stop showing online-video ads it described as 'false political information' about Ukraine."

Between the lines: This new move is much broader than Google's earlier action to simply demonetize Russian state media, by stopping them from making money by selling ads on YouTube and using Google's ad network on the web as it covers all ad sales.

What they're saying: "In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," Google said in a statement.

"The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

The big picture: The Russian regulator's demand is part of a wider media crackdown.

The Putin-dominated parliament will hold a special session Friday to consider a bill that would make "unofficial" reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis