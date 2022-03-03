The Russian government warned Voice of America on Wednesday of its intention to block the VOA Russian language news website "unless it removes coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the American broadcaster said.

Driving the news: The action follows a series of sanctions imposed on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government by the U.S. and other countries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian government's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, claims VOA's news site "contains false messages about terrorist attacks or other kind (sic) of information of public concern," according to a statement from the broadcaster.

"The media regulator demands that the VOA Russian service remove a news story from its site that provided factual reporting on the second day of the Russian invasion," per VOA.

"The article included widely reported facts regarding Russian bombardment of cities, a Russian claim to have captured an airport close to Kyiv, and statements from witnesses as well as reporters inside Ukraine."

Reality check: The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced on Wednesday he was immediately launching an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.

What they're saying: "Any attempts to interfere with the free flow of news and information are deeply troubling. We find this order to be in direct opposition to the values of all democratic societies," said acting VOA director Yolanda López in a statement.

The big picture: The threat against VOA comes as Russia's government cracks down on independent journalism, moving to down the Russian news outlets Ekho Moskvy and Dozhd, and Current Time's website, a joint production of Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, per VOA.

