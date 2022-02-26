Sign up for our daily briefing

Russia restricts Twitter and Facebook during Ukraine attack

Sara Fischer

The login page of Twitter is displayed on a computer's screen in Moscow in 2020. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency

Twitter has been restricted in Russia as of Saturday morning, according to data forensics from internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

Why it matters: It’s part of a greater effort by Russia to silence dissent amid protests against Russia’s Ukraine offensive.

  • On Friday, Facebook confirmed that Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor said it would partly restrict Facebook in response to its refusal to stop fact-checking and labeling Russian state media.

Details: The restrictions are in effect "across multiple providers," according to an assessment across Netblocks. As of mid-day Saturday, Roskomnadzor had not yet publicly stated whether the accounts were indeed restricted.

  • In a tweet, Twitter's public policy team said, "We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible. ... We believe people should have free and open access to the Internet, which is particularly important during times of crisis."

The big picture: Russia has a history of shutting down internet access and social channels during political upheaval.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 58 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

A residential area in Kyiv that was hit by a missile on Feb. 26. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
1 hour ago - World

Zelensky tells Ukrainians: "We will fight as long as it takes"

Photo: Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelensky released a new and defiant video message Saturday night local time as curfew set in for Ukrainians in Kyiv, saying "we will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country. "

Driving the news: Zelensky also suggested western allies were now prepared cut off Russia from the SWIFT international payments system, a secure messaging service used by more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions throughout the world.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Russia meets fierce Ukrainian resistance as troops press toward Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky . Photo: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained resolute on Saturday amid tense fighting in and around Kyiv. "I'm here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth," he said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.

The latest: Germany will allow the Netherlands to transfer 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers to Ukraine, marking a major shift in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy after intense public pressure.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow