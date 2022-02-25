U.S. to sanction Putin, Lavrov as Russia continues to barrel down on Ukraine

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. to sanction Putin, Lavrov as Russia continues to barrel down on Ukraine

Shawna Chen

Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with members of the Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Putin and Lavrov are the U.S.'s most high-profile target yet. The sanctions are aimed at kneecapping Russia's leader and economy as Russian forces continue its unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.

  • Earlier on Friday, The European Union and United Kingdom froze the assets of Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
  • The EU and U.K. moves reflect Moscow's new pariah status but are mostly symbolic, as it's unclear what assets Putin and Lavrov actually hold in the West, Axios Zachary Basu notes.
  • "In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team I expect we'll have more specific details out later this afternoon," Psaki said.

The big picture: The Biden administration has already sanctioned several Russian banks, Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story check back for updates.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens
Updated 23 mins ago - Health

CDC loosens masking guidance

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The CDC announced today that it has created new metrics for determining when people should use masks and take other COVID precautions, and now recommends universal masking for less than a third of the U.S. population.

Why it matters: The new metrics are intended to reflect the evolution of the pandemic amid widespread vaccinations and the less-severe Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

EU and U.K. freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Jan. 19, 2020, in Berlin. Photo: Sean Gallup - Pool /Getty Images

The European Union and United Kingdom have frozen the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as part of a new tranche of sanctions punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The moves reflect Moscow's new pariah status but are mostly symbolic, as it's unclear what assets Putin and Lavrov actually hold in the West after years of escalating sanctions against Russia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsSam Baker
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, with President Biden, speaks after she was nominated for Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, February 25, 2022. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House announced Friday.

Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow