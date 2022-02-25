U.S. to sanction Putin, Lavrov as Russia continues to barrel down on Ukraine

Sign up for our daily briefing
Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with members of the Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images
The U.S. will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday.
Why it matters: Putin and Lavrov are the U.S.'s most high-profile target yet. The sanctions are aimed at kneecapping Russia's leader and economy as Russian forces continue its unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
- Earlier on Friday, The European Union and United Kingdom froze the assets of Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
- The EU and U.K. moves reflect Moscow's new pariah status but are mostly symbolic, as it's unclear what assets Putin and Lavrov actually hold in the West, Axios Zachary Basu notes.
- "In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team I expect we'll have more specific details out later this afternoon," Psaki said.
The big picture: The Biden administration has already sanctioned several Russian banks, Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine.
- Other Western countries have also taken steps to ramp up sanctions in response to the unprovoked invasion.
- President Biden warned Russia of "further consequences" earlier this week after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine moments before Russian missile strikes bombarded Ukrainian cities.
Editor's note: This is a breaking story check back for updates.