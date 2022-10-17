Kyiv hit by multiple blasts as Ukraine reports "kamikaze" drone strikes

Smoke rises from a partially destroyed building in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Monday. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

Kyiv was hit by multiple explosions Monday that Ukrainian officials said were caused by Iranian drones fired by Russian forces.

The big picture: The blasts came exactly a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a missile bombardment on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine in retaliation for the explosion of a bridge linking mainland Russia with occupied Crimea that he blamed on Ukrainian forces.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko posts an image of what he describes as "the wreckage of one of the kamikaze drones that attacked Kyiv" on Monday morning. Photo: Mayor Vitali Klitschko/Twitter

Driving the news: "The capital was attacked by kamikaze drones," Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said in a Telegram post.

"We need more air defense systems and as soon as possible. We have no time for slow actions. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in Telegram posts the Ukrainian capital's central Shevchenkiv district was hit several times on Monday morning.

