U.S. to give $725 million in additional defense aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pauses during an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

President Biden authorized on Friday $725 million in aid to Ukraine as part of the U.S.'s latest defense package for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia's unprovoked invasion.

Driving the news: The memorandum comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered deadly missile strikes across Ukraine this week, leading to explosions that killed at least 19 people. Even China and India, Russia's two biggest allies, have since called for de-escalation.

The big picture: Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's military had retaken roughly 200 square miles of territory from Russian forces since the beginning of October, signaling recent gains.

President Biden promised Ukraine advanced air defense systems after the strikes.

The U.S. has given "more than $17.5 billion in weapons and other equipment" since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, per the Associated Press.

This story has been updated with additional information.