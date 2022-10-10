Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Monday that extensive, long-range missile strikes on multiple Ukrainian cities were in retaliation to a previous attack on a bridge linking mainland Russia to occupied Crimea.

Why it matters: Putin claimed the Russian strikes targeted Ukrainian "energy, military command and communications facilities" but many of them appear to have landed near civilian targets.

What they're saying: Putin claimed the explosion that partially destroyed the Crimean Bridge on Saturday was a "terrorist attack" and promised that Russia's responses "will be harsh" if such attacks continue.

"It is obvious that the Ukrainian secret services ordered, organized and carried out the terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russia's critical civilian infrastructure," Putin said in opening remarks in a meeting with his Security Council, according to a translation by Reuters.

"If attempts continue to carry out terrorist acts on our territory, Russia's responses will be harsh and in their scale will correspond to the level of threats created for the Russian Federation. No one should have any doubt about that," Putin continued.

"Through its actions, the Kyiv regime has put itself on a par with the most odious of international terrorist groups. It is simply impossible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered."

Yes, but: While Putin claimed the latest strikes were in response to the bridge explosion, the Russian military has been targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and temporary shelters, since the start of the invasion.

"No, Putin was not 'provoked' to unleash missile terror by 'Crimea Bridge'. Russia had been constantly hitting Ukraine with missiles before the bridge, too," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"Putin is desperate because of battlefield defeats and uses missile terror to try to change the pace of war in his favor. This nonsense about Putin being 'provoked' must stop. He does not need anything to 'provoke' him in order to commit heinous crimes."

Ukraine's defense intelligence agency claimed Monday Russia's military received instructions from the Kremlin to prepare mass missile strikes on civilian infrastructure on Oct. 2 and 3, well before the bridge attack.

"The objects of critical civil infrastructure and central areas of densely populated Ukrainian cities were identified as targets," the agency said.

The big picture: The European Union condemned the strikes on Monday, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying that "such acts have no place in 21st century."

