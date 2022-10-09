The external power supply at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was restored on Sunday, a day after it was cut due to shelling.

Why it matters: Zaporizhzhia is Europe's largest nuclear power station, where shelling over the past few months has sparked international concerns of a potential nuclear disaster.

The plant has been in a cold shutdown for nearly a month, but on Saturday the loss of its external power source forced it to rely on its emergency diesel generators for necessary cooling operations.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement Saturday that the generators had enough fuel to last 10 days but that the "lack of off-site electricity is a deeply worrying development."

What they're saying: "After almost a two-day operation of the emergency core cooling pumps powered by diesel generators, the operational staff is restoring the normal scheme of powering the plant's in-house needs from the energy system of Ukraine," Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear power operator, said in a Telegram post Sunday.