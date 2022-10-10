Explosions rock Kyiv for first time in months

Explosions were reported across Ukraine on Monday, including Kyiv, in what AP journalists on the scene in the capital said "appeared to be the result of missile strikes."

Details: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post on the blasts that Russian forces were trying to "wipe us off the face of the Earth," adding: "Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded."

Lawmaker Lesia Vasylenko's Twitter post of a photo of an explosion near Kyiv National University. Photo: Lesia Vasylenko/Twitter

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in Telegram posts there were several explosions in the capital's Shevchenkiv and Solomyan districts. "The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists," he said. "The air alert, and therefore the threat, continues."

In addition to the first explosions to rock Kyiv in months, blasts were also reported in Dnipro, Odessa, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr, according to Telegram posts by Ukrainian officials and local media.

What they're saying: Bridget Brink, U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, tweeted: "Multiple strikes in central Kyiv and across Ukraine this morning. Russia escalates its barrage of attacks on Ukrainian civilians."

Zelensky said on Telegram, "They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv."

The big picture: The blasts came as Russian President Vladimir Putin blaming Ukraine's special services for the explosion of a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea, which he labeled a terrorist attack.