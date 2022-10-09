Putin labels Crimea bridge explosion terrorist attack by Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said the explosion of a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea was the result of a terrorist attack by Ukraine's special services, AP reported.

Driving the news: Putin made the accusation during a video meeting with Alexander Bastrykin, the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, who said he had opened a criminal case looking into the matter as an act of terrorism.

“There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in the video, per Reuters.

"This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," Putin added.

Bastrykin implied that citizens of other countries — including Russians — had participated in the attack, per AP.

He said Russian authorities had already determined the route of the truck responsible for the explosion, adding that it had traveled to Georgia, Armenia, Bulgaria, North Ossetia and part of southern Russia called Krasnodar, among other places.

The big picture: The Kerch bridge — a longtime symbol of Putin's claim to the Crimean Peninsula — serves as a critical supply route for Russia's troops in Ukraine.

In the aftermath of the bridge's explosion Russia has rushed to reestablish supply lines to Crimea.

Putin's remarks come ahead of a planned meeting with his national security council on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.