Russia names new commander amid setbacks in war against Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry named a new commander to lead its forces in Ukraine — marking the country's third senior military personnel change within a week, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: General Sergei Surovikin has long had a reputation for corruption and brutality, military analysts told the New York Times.

Surovikin, who will replace General Alexander Dvornikov, was put on a sanctions list by the European Union the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The big picture: Surovikin's appointment comes as Russian forces have suffered setbacks as Ukraine continues to make gains and reclaim territories.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in late August, recapturing multiple cities that serve as key logistics and transportation hubs with the most recent one being Lyman in northern Donetsk, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Ukrainian forces have also made advancements in the southern Kherson region, taking back roughly 200 square miles of territory from Russian troops since the start of October.

The latest: On Saturday, the Kremlin suffered another setback after a massive fireball damaged a key bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland, Axios’ Herb Scribner reports.

