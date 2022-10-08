1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Russia names new commander amid setbacks in war against Ukraine
Russia's Defense Ministry named a new commander to lead its forces in Ukraine — marking the country's third senior military personnel change within a week, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: General Sergei Surovikin has long had a reputation for corruption and brutality, military analysts told the New York Times.
- Surovikin, who will replace General Alexander Dvornikov, was put on a sanctions list by the European Union the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.
The big picture: Surovikin's appointment comes as Russian forces have suffered setbacks as Ukraine continues to make gains and reclaim territories.
- Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in late August, recapturing multiple cities that serve as key logistics and transportation hubs with the most recent one being Lyman in northern Donetsk, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
- Ukrainian forces have also made advancements in the southern Kherson region, taking back roughly 200 square miles of territory from Russian troops since the start of October.
The latest: On Saturday, the Kremlin suffered another setback after a massive fireball damaged a key bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland, Axios’ Herb Scribner reports.
